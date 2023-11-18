Azerbaijan Dismisses Minister Of Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of M.G. Guliyev from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

On the basis of paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan I make a decision:

Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev should be dismissed from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 November 2023