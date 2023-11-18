Azerbaijan Dismisses Minister Of Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of M.G.
Guliyev from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the order, Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev was relieved
of the post of the Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of
Azerbaijan,
On the basis of paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution
of the Republic of Azerbaijan I make a decision:
Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev should be dismissed from the post of
Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 November 2023
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449385
