Azerbaijan Dismisses Minister Of Defense Industry


11/18/2023 2:13:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of M.G. Guliyev from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the order, Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev was relieved of the post of the Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

On the basis of paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan I make a decision:

Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev should be dismissed from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 November 2023

