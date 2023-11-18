Representative Of Azerbaijan Elected As Chairman Of Council Of Europe's Expert Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is resolutely fighting crime, attaches special importance to international co-operation in this sphere. Azerbaijan actively participates in the work of the Council of Europe's Expert Committee on the Application of European Conventions on Co-operation in Criminal Matters (PC-OC), Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Justice, the committee, which represents experts from about 50 member and observer states of the Council of Europe, as well as international organisations, regulates the issues of cooperation on European conventions on extradition, legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition of convicted persons; exchanges experience, holds meetings, develops standards for solving emerging practical problems and submits them to the Committee of Ministers.

The representative of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan was nominated to the post of Deputy Chairman of the PC-OC for his active work and contribution to the work of the Committee.

A regular meeting of the Committee was held recently in Strasbourg, where amendments to the draft of the third additional protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters were considered. Within the framework of the event new elections of the PC-OC leadership were held by voting from among the candidates from the member states of the Council of Europe.

Taking into account the effective representation of Azerbaijan in the Committee, Adil Abilov, Head of the International Co-operation Department of the Ministry of Justice, was elected as the Chairman of the Committee in the elections held in conditions of tough competition. The high level of representation of our country in the leadership of such an important body is another clear manifestation of the growing authority of our country in the international arena.