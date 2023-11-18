Representative Of Azerbaijan Elected As Chairman Of Council Of Europe's Expert Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is
resolutely fighting crime, attaches special importance to
international co-operation in this sphere. Azerbaijan actively
participates in the work of the Council of Europe's Expert
Committee on the Application of European Conventions on
Co-operation in Criminal Matters (PC-OC), Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Justice, the
committee, which represents experts from about 50 member and
observer states of the Council of Europe, as well as international
organisations, regulates the issues of cooperation on European
conventions on extradition, legal assistance in criminal matters,
extradition of convicted persons; exchanges experience, holds
meetings, develops standards for solving emerging practical
problems and submits them to the Committee of Ministers.
The representative of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan was
nominated to the post of Deputy Chairman of the PC-OC for his
active work and contribution to the work of the Committee.
A regular meeting of the Committee was held recently in
Strasbourg, where amendments to the draft of the third additional
protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in
Criminal Matters were considered. Within the framework of the event
new elections of the PC-OC leadership were held by voting from
among the candidates from the member states of the Council of
Europe.
Taking into account the effective representation of Azerbaijan
in the Committee, Adil Abilov, Head of the International
Co-operation Department of the Ministry of Justice, was elected as
the Chairman of the Committee in the elections held in conditions
of tough competition. The high level of representation of our
country in the leadership of such an important body is another
clear manifestation of the growing authority of our country in the
international arena.
