Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Secretary Of Security Council Of Azerbaijan


11/18/2023 2:13:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Madat Guliyev has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Guliyev previously served as the Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

