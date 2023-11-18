Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Secretary Of Security Council Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Madat Guliyev has been appointed Deputy Secretary of the
Security Council of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Guliyev previously served as the Minister of Defense Industry of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
