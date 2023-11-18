New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support In Response To Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – The New Zealand government is contributing a further five million NZ dollars (three million U.S. dollars) to support the response to urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

This brought New Zealand's total contribution to the humanitarian response to the Gaza conflict so far to 10 million NZ dollars (six million U.S. dollars).

“New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of civilian life and the grave humanitarian situation as a result of the conflict,” Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, said, today.

New Zealand strongly supports the United Nations Security Council resolution, passed on Thursday, calling for full, rapid, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, and to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, he said.

“Hostilities must stop, to allow the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid and support to get to those in need. All parties must act to protect civilians and to allow access for humanitarian aid.”

New Zealand's latest humanitarian funding includes a further 2.5 million NZ dollars (1.5 million U.S. dollars) contribution to the International Committee of the Red Cross' response in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

New Zealand will also increase its support to the World Food Programme, with a further 2.5 million NZ dollars (1.5 million U.S. dollars) contribution, to its response to help provide emergency food and cash assistance to over 764,000 affected people.

Foreign Minister, Grant Robertson, said, both organisations will continue to expand their operations as conditions allow. They act with full independence and neutrality.– NNN-XINHUA

