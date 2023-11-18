Kuwait Oil Price Falls USD 2.44 To USD 82.27 Pb - KPC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 2.44 to USD 82.27 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 84.71 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets rose each by USD 3.19 and USD 2.99 to settle at USD 80.61 per barrel and USD 75.89 per barrel respectively. (end)

km











MENAFN18112023000071011013ID1107449353