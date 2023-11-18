US Pres.: We're Going To See More Technological Change In 10 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said late Friday that it is expected to see more technological change in the next 10 years.

Biden made the remark during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in San Francisco, California.

"We're going to see more technological change in the next 10 years than we've seen in the last 50 years. And I don't think that's hyperbole. I think you -- we're going to see that changing so rapidly," Biden said.

"And together, we have to make sure it changes for the better. Matter of fact, the -- Xi Jinping of China and I had a brief discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence and how we have to work on it," he said.

"Together, we must ensure the change is for the better. And we must ensure that the digital technologies, like artificial intelligence, are used to uplift not limit the potential of our people," he added.

He went on saying that and that's why earlier this summer, the United States brought together leading AI companies which agreed to voluntary commitments to keep AI systems safe and trustworthy.

Biden pointed out commitment to independently test and secure -- the security of their AI systems before these systems are released to the public, committing to watermark content that is AI-generated so people know it's been generated by artificial intelligence, and committing to prioritize and minimize the risks that AI systems can pose to society, like promoting bias or discrimination.

He emphasized that just last month, he had signed an executive order here in the States to set new AI standards for public and private sectors in the United States, such as requiring developers of the most powerful AI systems to share their safety test results with the U.S. government.

"But this is a shared challenge and requires shared solutions. And I would respectfully suggest all of us around this table have a responsibility to work together to seize the opportunities and manage the risks of this technology, which are so critical to our collective economic futures," he concluded. (end)

