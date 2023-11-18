Emirates Places Order For 15 A350s At Dubai Airshow 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has announced an order for 15 additional Airbus A350-900s at the Dubai Airshow 2023, worth US$ 6 billion takes Emirates' total A350 order book to a total of 65 units.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group said:“. We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai.”

Emirates' orders at the Airshow are all carefully planned to support it future growth and the Dubai economic vision set out by

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he noted.

The first A350 is scheduled to join Emirates' fleet in August 2024, and with the latest

additional orders, Emirates will receive A350 deliveries until early 2028.

Including its recent order for 95 additional Boeing aircraft , Emirates will have a total order book of 310 wide-body aircraft.

