Flydubai Sets Sights On Long-Haul Routes

Dubai: Upon acquiring the 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $11 billion, flydubai plans to introduce new routes focusing on longer-haul traffic, according to CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.

The Dubai carrier finalised the order with the American OEM during the Dubai Airshow, and the CEO envisions incorporating the wide-body aircraft into the fleet by 2026. The strategic emphasis will be on expanding routes and addressing capacity limitations on existing ones, said Al Ghaith.

“Some will address capacity shortages on existing routes. By 2026, when we receive these aircraft, we anticipate enhanced flexibility in deploying them where needed, especially on routes currently facing capacity constraints,” Al Ghaith told Gulf News. However, a majority of the routes will be new.“The globe will be our destination; we can go anywhere,” he said.

“While a smaller portion will be allocated to existing routes, the primary focus is on expanding into new territories,” said the CEO.“These new 'Dreamliners' have given us the scope to dream bigger and broaden our focus,” Al Ghaith added.

“We are confident in the evolution of Dubai's traffic composition over the past decade, anticipating further growth and change. This dynamic environment offers us ample room to expand and explore new destinations globally,” he said.

The airline currently operates to over 115 destinations across the globe.



AlGhaith also said flydubai is committed to serving from Dubai International Airport and the city's second hub in Dubai World Central (DWC), depending on their growth plans.

