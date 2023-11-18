(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) --



1955 -- Al-Sharqiya cinema theater opened near Al-Amiri Hospital, the first open-door summer cinema and could house 1,800 spectators.

1960 -- State of Kuwait joined the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an amendment of a law regarding state's new flag.

1963 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law establishing the supreme Defense Council to be chaired by the Prime Minister. The council is responsible for defense issues and maintaining safety of the nation.

2003 -- Online trading began at Kuwait stock market.

2004 -- Ministry of Public Works inaugurated a KD 34-million project that would deliver recycled water to farms in Abdaly Area.

2006 -- Al-Rai Newspaper published its first issue, replacing Al-Rai Al-Aam Newspaper. Chief Editor was Jassem Boodai.

2007 -- Awan Newspaper published its first issue as a daily paper covering political, economic and social affairs.

2013 -- The Afro-Asian women sport forum opened in Kuwait. The event was co-organized by the Asian Olympic Council, International Olympic Committee and African Union of national olympic committees. Around 100 countries participated in the forum.

2015 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) launched a floating device in Kuwait waters to monitor and analyze changes to marine environment.

2016 -- Kuwait National Council for Culture, Art and letters (NCCAL) discovered a piece of pottery at Sabbiya Area, north of Kuwait. The pottery piece's age was estimated at over 7,300 years, the oldest in the Near East region and a proof that humans existed in this area.

2018 -- State of Kuwait and China signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a cooperation mechanism regarding the Silk City and Kuwait's five islands. The MoH ultimately aimed at restoring Kuwait's commercial and economic role in the region.

2019 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah relieved from duty First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah. The Amir assigned Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister to be acting Defense Minister, and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh as Interior Minister.

2019 -- His Highness the Amir appointed His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister, who apologized for being unable to accept the nomination.

2020 -- Kuwait SC won Kuwait Handball Association's (KHA) Cup after beating Arabi SC 26-20. (end)

