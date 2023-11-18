Russia May Start Meat Supplies To North Korea In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia may begin test deliveries of meat products to the North Korea at the beginning of 2024, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

He is also co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and the DPRK.

The meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. Kozlov recalled that during a visit to Russia in September North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had proposed holding such a meeting in Pyongyang.

The Natural Resources Minister said that the Russian Federation and the DPRK also agreed on joint geological exploration of gold, rare earth and iron deposits and on offshore exploration of hydrocarbons.

"The trade turnover between our countries has increased since the beginning of the year and has already amounted to over $28 million, but this, of course, is not yet the level of the pre-Covid period. Therefore, we are striving to return the trade and economic cooperation that existed before the pandemic," Kozlov said.