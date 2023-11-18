Russia May Start Meat Supplies To North Korea In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia may begin test deliveries of meat products to the North
Korea at the beginning of 2024, Natural Resources Minister
Alexander Kozlov said, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
He is also co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission of
Russia and the DPRK.
The meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in the
North Korean capital of Pyongyang. Kozlov recalled that during a
visit to Russia in September North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had
proposed holding such a meeting in Pyongyang.
The Natural Resources Minister said that the Russian Federation
and the DPRK also agreed on joint geological exploration of gold,
rare earth and iron deposits and on offshore exploration of
hydrocarbons.
"The trade turnover between our
countries has increased since the beginning of the year and has
already amounted to over $28 million, but this, of course, is not
yet the level of the pre-Covid period. Therefore, we are striving
to return the trade and economic cooperation that existed before
the pandemic," Kozlov said.
