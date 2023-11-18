Wet Air-Mass Forecast Sunday With Heavy Rain-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be pleasant almost nationwide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the Kingdom will be affected on Sunday by an air depression centered northeast of the island of Cyprus, accompanied by a relatively cold and humid air mass, and stormy winds.Therefore, temperatures will drop "significantly," and rain will fall in the Kingdom's northern and central governorates and gradually extends during the evening and night hours to the remaining regions.Downpour is expected to be be heavy in some areas, including the Dead Sea, accompanied by thunder and hail showers, which will lead to formation of torrents and a rise in water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, the JMD warned.Also today, temperatures in Amman will hit 24 degrees Celsius, dropping to 12C at night, while port city of Aqaba will see a relatively blazing 30C, sliding to 18C during night hours.