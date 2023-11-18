-->


Five Palestinians Killed In Drone Attack On Balata Camp


11/18/2023 1:03:07 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Five Palestinian citizens were killed Saturday, and others sustained various injuries when an Israeli drone bombed headquarters of the Fatah movement in Balata refugee camp, east of the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
In a statement, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that a drone targeted the Fatah headquarters in the Balata camp with a missile, which killed five citizens and injured dozen others, including serious injuries, and causing major damage to the place.

