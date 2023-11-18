7Th Dr Sarojini Naidu International Awards Honor One Hundred Outstanding Women At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a remarkable celebration of the achievements and contributions of women, one hundred exceptional working women from India and abroad were recognized and celebrated with the prestigious 7th Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Awards. The gala event took place at Marwah Studios in Film City, Noida, under the auspices of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Awards.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary behind these awards, emphasized the importance of encouraging women and recognizing their immense contributions across various fields. He noted,“It is not only necessary but essential to encourage women; their contribution is immense and can rise to many folds if women are encouraged to come and work at every platform.”



The chief guest of the evening, H.E. Lalatianna Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, graciously accepted her award and shared motivational words with the gathered audience of women. She stated,“Any work with a clear intention is going to bring back results.” Her presence and words served as an inspiration to the other one hundred women honored during the ceremony.



The First Secretary of the Embassy of Gambia, Aji Fatou Joof, also received an award and expressed her appreciation for Dr. Marwah's initiative in starting these remarkable awards. She highlighted the profound impact of recognizing and appreciating the efforts of women and emphasized how such awards play a significant role in supporting and motivating women.



An alumna of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) and Chair of the Women Commission in the Government of Haryana Renu Bhatia was presented with Life Membership of International Women's Film Forum. She eloquently pointed out that women do not need empowerment as they are already empowered. Instead, they need encouragement and support to create their own paths and shape their destinies.



The awards were presented to one hundred remarkable women from various backgrounds, including business, different professions like art, culture, fashion, law, media, cinema, management, administration, poetry, writing, science, research, event management, education, and social work. Each awardee's name is a testament to their individual accomplishments and dedication to society.



The esteemed recipients of the 7th Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Awards included Aarti Agarwal, Abhilasha Pattnaik, Rekha Shukla, Seema Patnaha, Anjali Rohan, Anju Malhotra, Annu Kalra, Anupma Bhardhwaj, Aparna Singh, Archana Singh, Bharti Kakwani, Chanchal Bhargava, Deepali Gupta, Deepali Roongta, Deepanshi Nandi, Deepti Gupta, Divya Bhatia, Dr. APS Gandhimathy, Aarti Agarwal, Abha Yadav, Anita Sharma, Anju Malik, Divya Goel, Divya Kirti Gupta, Geeti Sharma, Hemlata Gandhi, Keerthi Bollineni, Komal Jain, Kuljeit Uppal Mala Bhandari, Mamta Singh, Mamta Rani Kaushik, Mamta Singla, Namrata Kothari, Nidhi Menon, Payal Anwar, Priyambada Sarangi, Pulin Saluja, Radha Maddisetty, Rajshree Katke, Rakhi Singh, Ranjana Kaul, Richa Choudhary, Sarika Takhar, Seema Aseem Saxena, Shelly Bisht, Shernaaz Cama, Parul Purohit, Geet Mala Jalota, Gouri Kalra, Gouri Sahni, Harisoa Lalatina, Hema Paul, Hemangini Sudhir Patankar, and many more.



This illustrious event celebrated the accomplishments of women across a multitude of fields, reinforcing the message that women are powerful contributors to society and deserve recognition for their invaluable work. The event was supported by AAFT University, International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, International Women's Film Forum, Asian Academy of Arts and World Peace Development and Research Foundation.



