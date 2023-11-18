(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 16, 2023 11:31 pm - Gallery Alchemy a contemporary Art Gallery located in Milton, NSW announced the "Grounding and Ascending" art exhibition by their versatile artists Jaqueline Burgess and Liesel Edis.

An art exhibition titled“Grounding and Ascending” has been announced by Gallery Alchemy. It features the captivating works of underwater fine art photographer Liesel Edis and landscape painter Jaqueline Burgess. Gallery Alchemy invites fine art lovers all over the nation to the newly announced exhibition this month in their artistic creations studio. The art gallery South Coast NSW team is excited to give art enthusiasts the chance to embark on a fascinating artistic journey that celebrates this unique duel between underwater fine art photography work and landscape paintings.

Liesel Edis, well known among the local artists Sydney, is an underwater fine art photographer and Jaqueline Burgess, well known among the local artists Melbourne is a landscape painter. Artist Jaqueline born in South Africa is an Australian painter who moves between landscapes, portrait painting and still life paintings. She has many renowned awards to her name. The Lethbridge 20000, Arts in The Valley, Doug Moran National Portrait Prize are just a few to begin with. All her wonderful creations are exquisite works that reflect her experiences with the vast and vivid Australian landscape. She uses her home studio to paint all her artworks located on the east coast of Australia. Her recent art works are based on the 'rock scapes' on the east coast of Tasmania. She says,” The boulders and the rocks are symbolic; the cracks and crevices are a lifeline of time and existence, revealing a natural order that has been balanced carefully for millennia. As I paint these rockscapes, they begin to take on a life of their own. The paintings have a memory of the place but transition the beauty in the unremarkable into ethereal abstract forms. These ancient forms speak to me, reminding me that there is a sublime powerful energy within us all.”

The underwater fine art photographer Liesel Edis creates a space that doesn't look quite real with her masterpieces. Under the surface, the magic unfolds through the elegance and movement of the human body in a suspended dance. She captures this and presents it on the canvas that beautifully unfolds the moment. She has been a diver for many years. She has always been drawn to and intrigued by the water. Her passion blossomed when she had the opportunity to click pictures of the humpback whales of Tonga. She says,” I feel that when I am underwater with the model and challenging the boundaries of photography, I can utilise weightlessness to create a story, which explore the depth of fluid movement and composition. The work that I create has the perspective that is not of this world or in a dreamlike state. The air of mystery and connection to a different time and place provokes thoughts and conversations”.

The Alchemy art group at the Gallery Alchemy are delighted to present these two incredible artists and exhibit their artwork in their art gallery. Visit the gallery alchemy exhibitions also known as art gallery south coast at

Gallery Alchemy is a contemporary art gallery in the heart of Milton, NSW. Established Feb 2021, Gallery Alchemy exhibits the work of emerging and established artists & makers by both local and international artists. Stay up-to-date with our latest exhibition schedule by joining our VIP list.