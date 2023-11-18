Andrew Jones Auctions' Design For The Home And Garden Auction, November 29, Will Be Live And Online

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 17, 2023 4:08 am - The sale will feature property from collections in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, including items from interior designer Timothy Corrigan, Inc., Santa Barbara, San Francisco & Scottsdale, Ariz.

Los Angeles, CA, USA, November 15, 2023 -- Andrew Jones Auctions will hold their final Design for the Home and Garden auction of the year on Wednesday, November 29th – just in time for the holidays. The sale features property from collections in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, including items from interior designer Timothy Corrigan, Inc., Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Andrew Jones Auctions welcomes clients to preview the sales in advance and is also open for an in-room audience on auction day. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The auction will begin promptly at 10 am Pacific time. Online bidding will be via AndrewJonesAuctions, Invaluable and LiveAuctioneers. Absentee bids accepted.

Property from the private collection of Nina Schwimmer will include unusual clocks and scientific instruments, featuring a rare Victorian sterling silver strut clock in the manner of Thomas Cole, retailed by Hunt & Roskell, London, 1850 (est. $2,000-$4,000) and a Swiss solar powered three face rotating pyramid clock by Montre Royale, Geneva (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Also in the collection are prints and works on paper, including two nude study drawings by Francisco Zuñiga (est. $3,000-$5,000) and a vibrant and graphic screen print by Jacob Lawrence, titled The 1920s...The Migrants arrive and cast their ballots (est. $5,000-$7,000). Works by Miguel Ortiz Berrocal, David Dornan, MC Escher, Allan Houser Henry John Yeend King, Käthe Kollwitz, John Nieto, Patrick Proctor, Fritz Scholder and others are also in the collection.

Property from the collection of distinguished interior designer Craig Wright includes fine French silver, led by an extensive assembled silver Louveciennes flatware service for 18 (est. $5,000-$7,000), a cased coffee and tea service, a silver gilt covered vegetable serving dish, sauceboats and other table wares by Maison Odiot, a selection of Restauration gilt bronze candlesticks, Saint Louis Excellence pattern stemware, Grand Tour gouaches and a marble model of a cricketer.

Antique furniture and works of art will be led by a wonderful George III penwork decorated mahogany and satinwood linen press in the manner of John Linnell, circa 1770 (est. $1,000-1,500), a handsome Austrian Neoclassical mahogany side cabinet (est. $2,000-$3,000), an intricately inlaid Charles X secrétaire à abattant in the manner of Jacob-Desmalter (est. $2,000-$3,000). Also included are bookcases, dining tables and chairs, side tables, settees, mirrors, chandeliers, whimsical wall lights in the manner of Maison Baguès and more.

A variety of garden furniture and appointments by the famed French firm Arras will feature armchairs, tables, jardinieres, plant stands and benches, including an unusual, curved bench (estimates $1,000-$2,000). Designs manufactured by Murray's Ironworks in the Concord and Etruscan models include lounge seating, dining chairs and tables, urns and other appointments.

Modern ceramics will feature a striking blue glazed stoneware bowl by Alev Ebüzziya Siesbye (est. $15,000-$20,000) and works by Yoon Kwang-Cho, Sung-Jae Choi, Doyle Lane, James Lovera, Bodil Manz and Kim Yik-Young. Furnishings will include a set of four Beauborg chairs designed by Michel Cadestin and Georges Laurent for the Centre Pompidou, Paris circa 1976 (est. $4,000-$6,000), a sleek side table and a buffet by Thomas Moser Cabinetmakers (each est. $2,000-$3,000).

There are three signed posters by Andy Warhol from the American Indian series, a Roy Lichtenstein Whaaam! diptych lithograph, works by Keith Haring and Laurent Proneur, and a Robert Indiana textile.

Also up for bid will be an array of antique carpets, rugs and tapestries, fine porcelain from Minton, Royal Copenhagen, Lobmeyr stemware, silver by Allan Adler, Buccellati and Paul Storr, a French Gothic limestone head of the Virgin Mary (est. $3,000-5,000), botanicals by Basilius Besler, landscapes by Hanson Puthuff, a colorful work by Suzanne Eisendieck, a vast array of agate boxes and more.

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Design for the Home and Garden auction on Wednesday, November 29th, visit or call 213-748-8008.

