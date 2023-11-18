A Prognosis Of The Military Lighting Market's 7.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 17, 2023 5:17 am - The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027.

The Global Military Lighting Market is on the brink of a significant transformation, driven by the relentless pursuit of advanced military technologies for defense platforms. According to the report titled "Military Lighting Market by End Use, Product, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027," published by Markets and Markets, the market is poised to surge from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.6%.

Key Market Players:

Key players in the military lighting market, including Astronics Corp., Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, Glamox, and Orion Energy Systems, are strategically leveraging contracts to propel their growth.

Use Insights: Ground Segment Takes the Lead

The ground segment is anticipated to spearhead the military lighting market during the forecast period. The surge in demand is attributed to the increasing procurement of armored vehicles across the globe. For instance, the Indian Army's plan to acquire approximately 800 Light Armored Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) underscores the growing need for military lighting.

Product Perspective: LED Dominance in the Forecasted Period

Among the various products, LED lighting holds the highest share in the forecasted period. The market for LEDs is projected to be led by the Asia Pacific region, driven by the increased deliveries of ground vehicles. The surge in contracts for upgrading and retrofitting existing lighting systems amplifies the demand for LED technology.

Type Dynamics: Interior Lighting Emerges as a Growth Leader

The interior lighting segment is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of map and chart lights for maintaining night vision inside aircraft, alongside other specialized lighting solutions like glare shield lights, dome lights, and emergency lights, is propelling the demand for effective cockpit lighting. The integration of LEDs in cockpit lighting systems enhances reliability and reduces lifecycle costs, making them a preferred choice for both new aircraft and retrofit projects.

Regional Outlook: North America Takes the Lead

North America is expected to claim the largest share in the military lighting market from 2022 to 2027. The region's dominance is attributed to its robust defense spending and the continuous pursuit of cutting-edge military technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate, fueled by the increasing awareness of the benefits of LEDs in military systems.

