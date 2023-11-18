(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 17, 2023 9:09 am - Advanced Orthodontic Care at Quest Ortho!

At Quest Ortho, we're excited to remind you of our unwavering commitment to your orthodontic care and comfort. We proudly offer a suite of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring you receive the most effective and efficient orthodontic care available.

Our mission is to keep you informed about the advanced solutions we offer, so you can take full advantage of them, ensuring a seamless and comfortable orthodontic journey.

We understand the importance of utilizing the latest advancements in orthodontic technology to enhance your experience and outcomes.

Our iTero® Digital Scanner allows for highly accurate, 3D digital impressions, eliminating the need for uncomfortable traditional impressions. This technology ensures a more comfortable experience for you while allowing us to design more precise and effective treatment plans.

The iTero® Digital Scanner is a testament to our dedication to providing you with the most advanced and convenient orthodontic care solutions.

In addition to the iTero® Digital Scanner, we also employ Propel® technology, a state-of-the-art system that can significantly reduce your treatment times. Propel® technology gently accelerates tooth movement, allowing you to achieve your desired results faster and with less discomfort.

This innovative technology is part of our commitment to ensuring your orthodontic treatment is not only effective but also convenient and tailored to your needs.

If you're seeking discreet and convenient orthodontic solutions, you can benefit from InBrace Smartwire® offered by us. This innovative technology involves a custom-designed smartwire placed behind the teeth, making it virtually invisible. It allows you to achieve a beautiful smile without the appearance of traditional braces. InBrace Smartwire® is just another way we are working to provide you with more options and greater flexibility in your orthodontic treatment.

We also offer Brava, a revolutionary system that uses light therapy to enhance orthodontic treatment, promoting healthier teeth and gums and potentially reducing treatment time.

Brava is designed to work in conjunction with your orthodontic treatment plan, providing additional benefits and promoting overall oral health. We are excited to offer this advanced technology to our patients, further demonstrating our commitment to your oral health and treatment satisfaction.

Lastly, we are proud to offer Lightforce, a fully customized 3D-printed bracket system that is tailored to your unique dental anatomy.

This technology ensures a more comfortable fit and more efficient treatment, helping you achieve your perfect smile with ease. Lightforce represents the future of orthodontic care, and we are thrilled to bring this innovative solution to you.

"At Quest Ortho, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of orthodontic technology to ensure you receive the best care possible," said Dr. Arjun Patel, Lead Orthodontist at Quest Ortho. "We are thrilled to offer these advanced solutions to enhance your orthodontic experience and help you achieve beautiful, healthy smiles more efficiently."

You are encouraged to contact us to learn more about these innovative orthodontic solutions and schedule a consultation. We are committed to providing personalized care, helping you make informed decisions about your orthodontic treatment options. The Orthodontists in Atlanta, GA are here to guide you through every step of your orthodontic journey, ensuring you have the information and support you need to achieve the best possible outcomes.

By offering these advanced technologies, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to excellence in orthodontic care, ensuring you have access to the most effective and innovative solutions available. We believe that by investing in the latest technology, we are investing in your smile, your health, and your satisfaction with your orthodontic care.

