Kyrgyzstan Proposes Totalenergies To Open In-Country Branch

President Sadyr Zhaparov proposed opening a branch of the French
TotalEnergies in the country during a meeting with Fabienne Demol,
the Vice President of TotalEnergies Renewables, Trend reports.
Zhaparov met with Demol, who represents the sector responsible
for implementing projects related to green energy at TotalEnergies,
as part of a working visit to Paris on November 9-10.
During the meeting, the head of state expressed satisfaction
with the opportunity to discuss potential cooperation in the green
energy sector.
Furthermore, Zhaparov expressed Kyrgyzstan's willingness to
engage with TotalEnergies, one of the world's major oil and gas
businesses. This includes not only offering knowledge in the
development of oil and gas resources, extraction, processing, and
synthesis of oil and gas, but also in the construction of power
plants.
The president emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to sustainable
growth and the renovation of its energy infrastructure, as well as
its desire to bring new energy capacities into operation.
Demol, in turn, expressed the intention to actively collaborate
with Kyrgyzstan in implementing joint projects related to the
construction of renewable energy facilities and enhancing the
potential of specialists in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.
Furthermore, indicating readiness for the practical
implementation of agreements reached during today's meeting, Demol
announced that an expert group of technical specialists would be
sent to Kyrgyzstan to meticulously work on the outlined goals.
The ceremony concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and
TotalEnergies Renewables.
