Kyrgyzstan Proposes Totalenergies To Open In-Country Branch

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov proposed opening a branch of the French TotalEnergies in the country during a meeting with Fabienne Demol, the Vice President of TotalEnergies Renewables, Trend reports.

Zhaparov met with Demol, who represents the sector responsible for implementing projects related to green energy at TotalEnergies, as part of a working visit to Paris on November 9-10.

During the meeting, the head of state expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss potential cooperation in the green energy sector.

Furthermore, Zhaparov expressed Kyrgyzstan's willingness to engage with TotalEnergies, one of the world's major oil and gas businesses. This includes not only offering knowledge in the development of oil and gas resources, extraction, processing, and synthesis of oil and gas, but also in the construction of power plants.

The president emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to sustainable growth and the renovation of its energy infrastructure, as well as its desire to bring new energy capacities into operation.

Demol, in turn, expressed the intention to actively collaborate with Kyrgyzstan in implementing joint projects related to the construction of renewable energy facilities and enhancing the potential of specialists in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, indicating readiness for the practical implementation of agreements reached during today's meeting, Demol announced that an expert group of technical specialists would be sent to Kyrgyzstan to meticulously work on the outlined goals.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and TotalEnergies Renewables.