Astana IFC Open To Cooperation With Central Asia Countries - Acting Board Chairman (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Astana
International Financial Center (AIFC) is open to cooperation with
Central Asian countries, as stated by the Acting Chairman of the
AIFC Administration, Temirlan Mukhanbetzhanov told Trend .
"We collaborate through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The Turkic "Green" Finance Council, for example, was founded on the
AIFC. We have high hopes for this endeavor. The AIFC can build
partnerships with all OTS member countries. Collaboration will be
aided by shared culture, language, and values," Mukhanbetzhanov
said.
He mentioned that, as of today, over 2,000 companies are
registered with the AIFC.
"75 of these offer financial services such as asset management,
insurance, and Islamic finance. Furthermore, approximately 150
companies provide consultancy services, with the remainder being
non-financial companies from a variety of industries, including
real estate and information technology. AIFC also includes
Azerbaijani IT firms. In total, the AIFC registers a large number
of IT companies," the acting board chairman noted.
Mukhanbetzhanov highlighted that the AIFC has attracted over $8
billion in foreign investments by the end of 2022.
"The investments were attracted through companies within the
AIFC, the sale of securities on the AIFC stock exchange, and
investment funds created on our platform," he explained.
Regarding the potential integration of AIX (Astana International
Exchange) and KASE (Kazakhstan Stock Exchange), the acting board
chairman mentioned ongoing negotiations on this issue.
"We're attempting to identify the best integration model, which
may not be of two platforms but of some product segments." We
anticipate that this issue will be resolved by the end of the year.
Following that, the integration model will most likely be made
public," Mukhanbetzhanov added.
He emphasized that the AIFC is the only platform for bitcoin
exchanges to operate in pilot mode.
"It is a pilot project where we are trying to build the right
regulatory environment to balance business interests and consumer
protection. Significant work has been done in this direction, but
it's ongoing due to the permanent development of technologies. As a
financial center, we see new aspects that we did not pay attention
to before, and we are working on them accordingly," the acting
board chairman explained.
According to him, in terms of traditional financial services,
the AIFC will continue focused work on asset management, Islamic
banking, and the capital market.
"In terms of the capital market, we pin high hopes on the
upcoming privatization program, which has already started in
principle. Our uranium company (Kazatomprom) and oil and gas
company (KazMunayGas) held IPOs. Recently, Polymetal International
Company (engaged in the extraction of silver, gold, and copper) has
re-domiciled its business from Jersey to the AIFC. We see some
positive signals from both the market and investors, and we'll
continue to work in this direction," Mukhanbetzhanov concluded.
AIFC is a one-of-a-kind center on the global economic map,
integrating the greatest expertise and most current capabilities of
major financial centers ranging from New York and London to Dubai,
Hong Kong, and Singapore.
The center provides the most successful worldwide financial
center methods and technologies, complimented by its remarkable
advantages.
Furthermore, AIFC creates new opportunities for investors by
offering securities issued by public and private issuers in
Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, as well as business
projects of various scales, ranging from large-scale projects (at
the level of the Belt and Road Initiative) to small IT startups,
and for businesses by facilitating access to investors, including
major international and regional financial institutions, asset
managers, and representatives of the Islamic financing segment.
