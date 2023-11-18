Drone Attack On Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy All Targets On Approaches To City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down all drones that the enemy tried to use to attack Kyiv overnight.

The Kyiv city military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The second attack by enemy drones on Kyiv this month. Enemy drones (according to preliminary reports – Shahed loitering munitions) were launched from the southern direction. In order to get to the capital, the UAVs of the rashists had to overcome a difficult route with a length of almost 1,000 km," said Serhii Popko, head of the city military administration.

According to him, the drones attacked Kyiv from the north. But the enemy's complex maneuvers did not stand in the way of Ukrainian air defenses.

"All air targets - almost ten of them - were hit by air defense forces and assets on approaches to Kyiv," Popko said.