Ukrainian Soldiers Being Taught In Britain To Plan Assault Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian service members are learning in the United Kingdom to plan assault operations under the guidance of British instructors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The final battle is a practice of assault actions by the unit during the day. This is the final exercise of the junior commanders' course as part of the international training operation Interflex in the United Kingdom," the post reads.

The task of the group is to make a field exit, plan an assault operation and seize an urbanized area with overwhelming forces, surrounding it from the side of forests and fields.

"Great Britain takes a special place among our partners as a provider of military aid and educational programs and courses for Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Ahead of schedule, the UK-led Operation Interflex has reached the milestone of 30,000 recruits trained in the UK since June 2022 – taking the total number of trained Ukrainian soldiers to more than 52,000 since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

The training was set up in the UK after Operation Orbital, the British Army's long-term training program in Ukraine, had to be paused when Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine in February 2022.

Operation Interflex was launched in June 2022 and had the target of training 30,000 troops by the end of 2023.

Delivered in locations throughout the UK, the world-leading program takes volunteer recruits who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine with little to no previous military experience and teaches them the skills required to survive and be effective in frontline combat.

The training allows Ukraine's forces to accelerate their deployments, rebuild their forces, and scale up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation's sovereignty against Russian invaders.

After launching last summer, a number of international partner forces joined the program, providing vital experience, training and insight into frontline combat. These countries include Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia. And today, NATO ally Romania has also confirmed its involvement, taking the total number of partner nations to ten.

Photos: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine