ADATA Wins Three Taiwan Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





TAIPEI, Taiwan, (ADATA News ) – ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., the world's leading memory brand, impressed at the star-studded 32nd Taiwan Excellence Awards with three innovative products being honoured at the awards ceremony.

From electric tricycles to HC300 ECO external hard drives, ADATA fully embodies a commitment to ESG and spares no effort in promoting green innovation. Awards bestowed on XPG LANCER RGB series memory modules and the XPG BATTLECRUISER II chassis further highlight ADATA as a powerful engine for rapid global economic growth in the e-sports market that continues to launch high-performance, high-quality e-sports products.

The LANCER series also won this year's Red Dot Design Award and not only spotlights ADATA's acumen for product design and global trends, but is also a powerful testament to the development of ESG and the e-sports market.

HC300 ECO External Hard Drive

─

Green Storage Fit for a Hummingbird's Garden

The HC300 ECO external hard drive is made from PCR post-consumer recycled materials. Its manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions by 48 percent

compared to previous operations. Production and materials are locally sourced to reduce the product's carbon footprint and packaging utilizes FSCTM

certified environmentally friendly materials

in order to realize the goal of eco-friendly and sustainable operations. The HC300 ECO sports an extremely thin and light body that is only 10 thick.

The surface texture evokes nature and is vividly decorated with elements such as flowers, leaves, and hummingbirds. It integrates ADATA's corporate spirit and the concept of green storage and has a storage capacity of up to 2TB. In addition, the combination of proprietary vibration sensing technology and Backup ToGo software not only supports smart backup, but also mitigates drive damage from external forces.

LANCER Series DDR5 Memory Module

─

Ultimate Performance Unleashed

XPG LANCER series DDR5 gaming memory utilizes high-quality components and features transmission speed of up to 7,200MT/s. The series is available in four heatsink styles: midnight black, snowstorm white, ROG co-brand, and MERA co-brand. Their brushed aluminum heat sinks are decorated in silver lines, geometric visuals, and triangular LED light strips. RGB shines from the top of the heat sink, expanding the zone of illumination and extending perceptible aesthetics. The LANCER series applies common design elements to not only maintain a singular design throughout the entire series of products, but also conserves resources by reducing the need for a large number of molds, tools, and dies. Packaging volume has also shrunk and is more environmentally friendly, reducing packing material waste and carbon generated in the manufacturing process.

BATTLECRUISER II Gaming Chassis

─

Set Sail for the Ultimate Gaming Frontier

The XPG BATTLECRUISER II gaming chassis is built to upgrade gamers' PC DIY experience. Four glass panels offer a stunning view, allowing gamers to generously display their unique components. The BATTLECRUISER II comes with three magnetic dust filters that provide excellent dust protection, an adjustable graphics card bracket, and optimized cable management. XPG BATTLECRUISER II is a premium choice that gamers should not pass up. Paired with XPG PRIME BOX, users can enjoy gorgeous lighting effects and precise cooling control with just one click. XPG's exclusive: Exoskeleton product design language perfectly combines aesthetics and practicality, perfectly showcasing ADATA's real-world experience in industrial design.



Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid-state drives, ranking 19th among Best Taiwan Global Brands. ADATA's main product lines include memory modules, solid-state drives, other consumer-grade memory products, and industrial solutions. The company has also branched into electric vehicles, AI AMR robots, and gaming with its XPG brand.

ADATA's products have garnered wide international acclaim over the years including iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Taiwan Excellence awards. ADATA has also been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and corporate social responsibility, including with“Great Place to Work Certification



” for its Taiwan, US, and Brazil offices as well as the“Best Workplaces in Asia



,”“Best Workplaces in Greater China



,” and“Best Workplaces in Taiwan



” awards. Since 2020, ADATA has been continually recognized with the“Asia Responsible Enterprise

Awards” and“Best Companies to Work for in Asia” awards.

The hummingbird is ADATA's brand mascot. It represents the company's agility and efficiency as well as its pursuit of innovation and commitment to creating a more colorful and intelligent lifestyle for all people.