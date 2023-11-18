Women In Economics: Catherine Kling On Nature’S Real Worth

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – Having access to nature can improve lives. Walking through the forest or by a lake occasionally is proven to have both physical and psychological benefits. But nature is a resource that is undervalued in our economies, and all too often left off the balance sheet.

Catherine Kling says determining the true economic value of nature will help foster its preservation. Kling is an environmental economist at Cornell University in the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management and has focused much of her career on creating the kind of data that encourages governments to include the value of nature in their economic decision-making.

In this special episode of our Women in Economics series, Kling and journalist Rhoda Metcalfe discuss why putting a price tag on nature will help save it.