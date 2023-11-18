APEC Partners Creating Opportunities For Canadians

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





USA / CANADA – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, concluded his participation at the APEC meaders' meeting, in San Francisco, United States of America. Under the theme of“Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for all”, leaders from 21 partner economies came together to advance economic co-operation. Nearly one year since the launch of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the meeting was an important forum to deepen Canada's collaboration with regional economies on supply chain resilience, sustainable and inclusive economic growth, digital trade, and economic security.

Free and open trade is key to creating good, middle-class jobs and new opportunities for Canadian businesses. At this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting, Canada deepened ties across the region to deliver growth for people on both sides of the Pacific.

The prime minister's office – communications, said Friday:

“Throughout the APEC leaders' meeting, the prime minister positioned Canada as a reliable trade partner and a destination of choice for investment, including on agriculture, clean energy, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“On the margins of the meeting, the Prime Minister also met with Canadian and American leaders from business and the AI fields. To strengthen Canadian leadership in technology, a multi-million-dollar agreement between BlackBerry and the government of Malaysia was signed on the margins of APEC. BlackBerry's world-class Canadian technology was chosen to provide services and infrastructure that will help develop Malaysia's cybersecurity capacity and ability to counter and deter cyber-based threats.”

At the meeting, the prime minister raised with fellow leaders global issues including Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war in Ukraine and the ongoing situation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.”

“From AI, to clean energy, to agriculture, the world is looking to Canada as the place to do business. When we make sure that our partners in the Asia-Pacific can invest in Canada, and that Canadian companies can do business in the Asia-Pacific, we create middle-class jobs and grow sustainable economies. By working together, we build a stronger, healthier future for people on both sides of the Pacific,” said Trudeau, prime minister of Canada.

While in San Francisco, prime minister Trudeau convened a roundtable of Canadian innovators, global tech leaders, food producers, and logistics suppliers to discuss lowering food costs for consumers and increasing agricultural supply chain resilience; and also met with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom to discuss shared priorities including fighting climate change while growing strong economies and making life more affordable for the middle class.