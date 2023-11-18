Countering Complaints About Biden's China Strategy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) One of the most important

criticisms

of the Biden administration's efforts to oppose serious

challenges

coming from Chinese government behavior is that the strategy is vague and dangerous because it does not sufficiently

reassure China .

Such criticism is unrealistic and at odds with past US success in following similar policies against Chinese challenges.

The Biden government's efforts resemble the Asia-first strategies – explained below – that were used successfully by the Reagan and George W Bush administrations to curb Chinese challenges and assertiveness.

Biden's main objectives focus on

strengthening America

at home and establishing power and influence abroad to change circumstances influencing Chinese interests, thereby prompting Beijing to curb its challenging behavior.

Calling for a clear end-state in these efforts is unrealistic as the process is subject to unpredictable changes over a prolonged period of acute competition.

The record this time around shows growing US achievements in strengthening against China with impressive momentum for six years. The policies have sustained backing from two very different US administrations and bipartisan majorities in Congress, along with broad approval in pubic opinion and US media.

The Biden administration has successfully completed a first stage of strengthening America at home and building power and influence abroad with a growing array of allies and partners.

The passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021 and

two massive bills

in 2022 were important in competing with China, especially in high technology.

With strong congressional backing, the administration in 2022 imposed a ban on the export of US advanced computer chip technology to China. In 2023 an

Executive Order

with broad congressional support proposed restricting high technology investments by US companies in China.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's strong military reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022 advanced US strengthening aboard.

Biden and his aides built on US-backed

NATO resolve to counter Russia and its partner , China. They connected NATO with Japan and other Indo-Pacific powers like Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand.