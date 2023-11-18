Don't Be Fooled By Biden And Xi Talks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There were smiles for the camera, handshakes , warm words and the unveiling of a couple of agreements .

But beyond the optics of the first meeting in over a year between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies, not an awful lot had changed: There was nothing to suggest a“reset” in US and China relations that in recent years have been rooted in suspicion and competition .

President Joe Biden hinted as much just hours after the face-to-face talks, confirming that he still considered his Chinese counterpart , Xi Jinping, a“dictator.” Beijing hit back, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling reporters Biden's remark was“extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation.”

As a scholar of US-China relations, I believe the relationship between the two countries can be best described as an“enduring rivalry” – a term used by political scientists to denote two powers that have singled each other out for intense security competition. Examples from history include India and Pakistan , France and England , and the West and the Soviet Union.

Over the past two centuries, such rivals have accounted for only 1% of the world's international relationships but 80% of its wars . History suggests these rivalries last around 40 years and end only when one side loses the ability to compete – or when the two sides ally against a common enemy.

Neither scenario looks likely any time soon in regards to China and the US.

How enduring rivalries end

China“is a communist country ... based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said after his meeting with Xi.

That comment gets to the heart of why diplomacy alone cannot reset the US-China relationship. Washington and Beijing are not rivals due to any misunderstanding that can be sorted out through talks alone.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet each other as they hold their first direct meeting in a year. Picture: YouTube Screengrab

Rather, they are rivals because of the opposite reason: They understand each other only too well and have come to the conclusion that their respective world outlooks cannot be reconciled.