Cutting Off Clean Water In Gaza Is Crime Against Humanity: UN Expert

The UN special rapporteur on water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo Agudo, has warned that lack of access to clean drinking water in Gaza could have just as devastating a humanitarian toll as the bombing of civilians.

“At present, people have no clean water for drinking, so they have a small quantity of salinised and contaminated water,” he told Al Jazeera.

“That means – particularly for children – that we can expect, and I'm sure there are, thousands of cases of diarrhea and other diseases.”

Agudo said that Article 7 of the Rome Statute stipulates that“cutting off civilians from basic supplies – such as food, medicine, drinking water, which is essential for the daily life of the people – is a crime against humanity”.

“This is very clear,” he said.



