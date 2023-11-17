Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2023 Performance Figures

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2023.

October 2023 Operating Statistics



Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 915 million shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $352 million;

CSE issuers completed 65 financings that raised an aggregate $113 million; and The CSE welcomed listings from 11 new companies, including three fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 822 as at October 31, 2023.

"With 74 new listings in the first 10 months of 2023, the Canadian Securities Exchange is thriving even in highly challenging market conditions, underlying the demand for a listing environment that meets the specific requirements of entrepreneurs," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We are impressed by the resilience and creativity of our issuers, who continue to raise capital and advance their business plans in this difficult environment. The CSE's low fee structure and issuer-friendly model is more important than ever for emerging companies at times like this."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is delighted to be returning to MJBizCon , the world's largest cannabis business conference, taking place in Las Vegas from November 28 to December 1. The annual event, now in its 12th year, features more than 1,400 exhibitors, including many CSE issuers, and more than 30,000 cannabis industry executives.

The CSE is a sponsor of the upcoming Captains of Industry awards ceremony, presented by the American Trade Association for Cannabis & Hemp ("ATACH") at the Las Vegas Country Club on November 29. The list of honourees includes leading cannabis industry figures such as Nancy Whiteman (Wana Brands), Sean Knutsen (Boveda Inc.), and Wanda James (Simply Pure). Richard Carleton is a two-time ATACH award winner, having been named "Capital Markets Advocate of the Year" by the association last year .

The CSE team recently traveled all the way Down Under for the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney, Australia, a trade show and conference featuring mining companies, service providers and expert speakers. The trip also provided an opportunity to connect with local sources of capital and support issuers who are conducting outreach in the country. Mining has been central to the CSE since its earliest days, and the Exchange is proud to be helping mining entrepreneurs on the other side of the world achieve their capital market goals.

New Listings in October 2023

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (SPLY) - Fundamental Change

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (ICS)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCO)

KO Gold Inc. (KOG)

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (METX)

Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (RECE)

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (GRBM) - Fundamental Change

Lexston Mining Corporation (LEXT) - Fundamental Change

Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (MRN)

Red Canyon Resources Ltd. (REDC)

StickIt Technologies Inc. (STKT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

