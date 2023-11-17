Real Estate Co. Shares News We've Been Waiting For

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Recently, Greenbriar Capital Corp. shared news that has Ron Struthers of Struthers Resource Stock Report giving it a Strong Buy rating.

Greenbriar Capital TSXV:GRB OTC:GEBRF Recent Price - $1.11 Entry Price - $1.15 Opinion - Strong Buy

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (GRB:TSX.V; GEBRF:OTC) announced that their 995-home sustainable entry-level residential subdivision, Sage Ranch in California, has received Planning Commission approval for the Precise Development Plan ("PDP") at the November 13, 2023 Planning Commission meeting.

Wow! This is huge news we have been waiting for. Just consider it lucky that this development was not in Canada because it would have probably taken another two years to get approved. Construction will soon start, and Greenbriar will sell around 140+ plus homes per year for about six years. I can give a more solid revenue projection when we see what the first homes sell for, but some simple round numbers of $100,000 profit per home on 140 homes is US$14 million per year revenue.

Greenbriar only has 35 million shares out, so a measly $39 million market cap.

Jeff Ciachurski CEO of Greenbriar, says: "The City has requested our team meet with the city staff within the next day or two to get everyone moving forward to obtain the necessary construction permits. Sage Ranch was purchased by the company 12 years ago, and today marks a huge milestone to have a 995-home project approved in the State of California. We congratulate city staff, the Planning Commission, the City Council, and our Greenbriar engineering, building, and architectural teams for this gold medal effort."

From an environmental standpoint, Sage Ranch will be a low-carbon showcase. Nowhere in the subdivision will any resident be more than a short three (3) block walk to either elementary, middle, or high schools. Match this with State-mandated solar roofs, smart meters, optional battery storage and EV charging, smart appliances, and energy-efficient building techniques; Sage Ranch amounts to an exceptional model of environmental planning and carbon reduction.

Greenbriar is also named as one of the top performers on the TSXV Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSXV over the last year.

The Top 50 ranking is selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. It is great the stock is among the top, but in reality, GRB stock is about even on the year or down a bit, proving how bad the TSXV has been.