Chances Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Until Saturday Morning: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Saturday, November 18, will be partly cloudy with chance of rains and thunder at times, hazy to misty at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with rain, thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with poor horizontal visibility and strong wind with high sea.

Wind inshore will be Northeasterly to Northwesterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 35 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore will be 2 to 5 feet, rises to 12 feet with thundery rain.