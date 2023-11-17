Glancy Wine Education Foundation Wraps Auction 2023 Seeking Pledges For Giving Tuesday November 28

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) raised $21,949 at the 12th Anniversary Celebration and Scholarship Auction with the San Francisco Wine School on November 11. A lively event with a signature Somm Olympics component featuring past scholarship winner Tonya Pitts, Wine Director at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco and Wine Enthusiast's 2022 Wine Star Awards winner of Wine Director of the Year, vs. Cara Patricia, owner of the retail shop and wine bar DecantSF, was the brainchild of SF Wine School owners David Glancy MS and Kristin Campbell.







Image Caption: Tonya Pitts and Cara Patricia.

The Silent Auction component was a driver for fundraising for GWEF which helps provide scholarships to wine & hospitality professionals from diverse communities demonstrating financial need.

For #GivingTuesday in 2023, the foundation is seeking additional support for its endeavors.

2023 marks the third year of the Glancy Wine Education Foundation's founding and already it has an impressive report card, and big goals for 2024. The foundation's mission is to provide wine education scholarships to wine and hospitality professionals in need of assistance, with a focus on BIPOC and female candidates. Since its founding in 2020, the organization has awarded 165 scholarships, with an average grant of $1500, totaling close to a quarter million dollars in grants. Fifty-eight percent of the recipients are female, 42% male and 62% represent the BIPOC community with the balance being Caucasian.

For Giving Tuesday, please consider a donation.

We are changing the face of the wine industry, one professional at a time and we can't do it without you!

About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power.

Find out more at:

Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation .

