A Stronger 24-Hour Closure Threatened For Monday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The United People's Alliance for Life and the National Alliance for the Rights of the Organized People (Anadepo) announced in a Friday press conference, the total 24-hour closure of the country's main roads on Monday, November 20 from 7:00 am to Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 am.

Mario Almanza, representing Anadepo, indicated that the actions for Monday will be strengthened.

“We are going to strengthen the total closure on Monday, November 20.

As a protest and demanding the repeal of Law 406.”

Almanza indicated that during the next week“actions of partial closures, marches, picketing, and leaflets will continue.”

The organizations described the call last Thursday, November 16, as“successful” and indicated that their position continues to be the demand for the repeal of Law 406.