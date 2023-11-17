-->


420 With CNW - Ohio GOP Governor Asks Legislature To Modify Voter-Passed Cannabis Measure Before It Takes Effect


11/17/2023 11:05:58 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, the governor of Ohio
urged legislators to revise
the state's cannabis legalization law before adult possession and cultivation became legal in December. The measure in question,
Issue 2 , was approved by voters a few days prior.
Gov. Mike DeWine appealed to GOP leadership in the legislature to amend provisions that would limit public consumption, alleviate risk of impaired driving and restrict advertising.

The governor has already scheduled a meeting with House Speaker Jason Stephens and Senate President Matt Huffman to discuss how to address what he terms as...

