Newly Released Resources For Private Equity Investors Will Help Evaluate Portfolio Progress Toward Net Zero

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 17, 2023 /3BL/ - Ceres welcomes two important new resources for private equity investors to help them evaluate and communicate the progress their portfolio companies are making towards net zero.

Last week the Initiative Climate International (iCI) and the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Private Equity Task Force, supported by Bain & Company, launched the Private Markets Decarbonization Roadmap (PMDR). This tool is for measuring and communicating private company alignment with net zero and was developed in consultation with Ceres, CDP, GFANZ, IIGCC, ILPA, and PRI. It adds to existing private equity guidance for measuring the alignment of portfolio companies with net zero, whether the General Partners is already implementing a high-ambition decarbonization strategy or at an earlier stage in their climate journey.

The second resource, Decarbonization Methodologies for Private Equity , a collaboration by Ceres, IIGCC, PRI and iCI and supported by Bain & Company and the Anthesis Group, compares the PMDR with the Net Zero Investment Framework (NZIF) Component for Private Equity published in May 2023.

Decarbonization Methodologies for Private Equity provides General Partners with a concise overview of the key differences and use cases for each guidance to help investors evaluate which framework is right for them.

Ceres encourages asset owners having an allocation to private equity to engage their General Partners in using this tool and looks forward to working with both General Partners and Limited Partners as they begin to implement these frameworks, improve transparency, and advance their decarbonization strategies.

