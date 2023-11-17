-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Isdb Plans To Implement New Projects In Tajikistan


11/17/2023 10:06:23 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 18 . The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) plans to implement four more investment projects in Tajikistan, totaling $355 million, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

The summit also discussed the IsDB's partnership with Tajikistan, as well as investments in roads, transit, agriculture, and land reclamation for agricultural reasons in the country. Traditional Islamic banking and strengthening the private sector's capacity were also mentioned.

Furthermore, discussions focused on guaranteeing the implementation of Tajikistan and IsDB's collaboration strategy for the years 2023-2026. Throughout Tajikistan's independence, the bank has successfully undertaken a number of key projects totaling $726 million.

During the meeting, valuable suggestions and recommendations were shared regarding cooperation and investments in major hydroenergy projects in Tajikistan, including the construction of the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The IsDB's involvement in this large-scale hydroenergy project was highlighted as crucial.

On November 10, Rahmon arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary Islamic summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for November 11.

MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107449045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search