Isdb Plans To Implement New Projects In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 18 . The Islamic
Development Bank (IsDB) plans to implement four more investment
projects in Tajikistan, totaling $355 million, Trend reports.
This was highlighted during a meeting between the President of
Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic
Development Bank Group, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.
The summit also discussed the IsDB's partnership with
Tajikistan, as well as investments in roads, transit, agriculture,
and land reclamation for agricultural reasons in the country.
Traditional Islamic banking and strengthening the private sector's
capacity were also mentioned.
Furthermore, discussions focused on guaranteeing the
implementation of Tajikistan and IsDB's collaboration strategy for
the years 2023-2026. Throughout Tajikistan's independence, the bank
has successfully undertaken a number of key projects totaling $726
million.
During the meeting, valuable suggestions and recommendations
were shared regarding cooperation and investments in major
hydroenergy projects in Tajikistan, including the construction of
the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The IsDB's involvement
in this large-scale hydroenergy project was highlighted as
crucial.
On November 10, Rahmon arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in
the extraordinary Islamic summit of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for November 11.
