World Bank To Study Potential For Renewables Integration In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. Kazakhstan's
KEGOC JSC, in collaboration with the World Bank, plans to conduct a
study "Assessing the potential for integration of renewable energy
sources in Kazakhstan within the framework of the state generation
development plan," Trend reports.
In this regard, Chairman of the Board of KEGOC Nabi Aytzhanov
held a meeting with leading experts from the World Bank to discuss
issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
"KEGOC already has many years of experience in successful and
fruitful cooperation with World Bank organizations, in particular,
together with the International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, a number of large investment projects have been
implemented aimed at the construction and modernization of
facilities in the electric power industry of our country,"
Aytzhanov said.
The purpose of the research work is to assess the general
condition of the unified energy system of Kazakhstan and its
readiness to introduce the planned volume of renewable energy
sources, determine the necessary investments, assess the potential
for the implementation of electricity storage systems and other
digital technologies, etc.
By the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities
operating in the Republic with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW
(46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs –
1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production
amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar
power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934
million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical
energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with
a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion
tenge (about $374 million).
In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be
commissioned.
