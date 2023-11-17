Ukrainian Farmers Harvest Almost 74M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 17, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested almost 74 million tons of new grain and oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

The harvest of grains and legumes was carried out on 10.104 million hectares with a yield of 53.2 centners per hectare (c/ha). In total, more than 53.78 million tons of grain have been harvested.

As of November 17, Ukrainian farmers harvested 23.707 million tons of corn from more than 3.195 million hectares (yield, 74.2 c/ha), 22.409 million tons of wheat from 4.694 million hectares (yield, 47.7 c/ha), 5.89 million tons of barley from more than 1.504 million hectares (yield, 39.2 c/ha), and 398,200 tons of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.8 c/ha).

207,100 tons of buckwheat were harvested from 139,600 hectares (yield, 14.8 c/ha). Millet was harvested in the amount of 179,000 tons from 79,200 hectares (yield, 22.6 c/ha). About 991,000 tons of other grains and pulses were harvested from 337,400 hectares.

EU condemns Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports

As of November 17, Ukraine harvested 20.239 million tons of oilseeds from over 8.139 million hectares. Sunflower seeds have already been harvested in the amount of 11.586 million tons from over 4.947 million hectares (yield, 23.4 c/ha). Soybeans were harvested in the amount of 4.75 million tons from more than 1.796 million hectares (yield, 26.4 c/ha). 4.005 million tons of rapeseed were harvested from 1.396 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

As of November 17, Ukraine has already harvested more than 10.816 million tons of sugar beet from 227,100 hectares with a yield of 476.2 c/ha.

Farmers in Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions have completed harvesting all crops.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest 81.6 million tons of grains and oilseeds.