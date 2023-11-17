Only1 Theory Releases New Single“Dash” To Change The Perception Of The Baltimore Music Scene

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Rare Gold Music Group announces the release of ONLY1 THEORY's new single,“Dash ,” on all major platforms. This comes a few months after the release of her smash EP“The Art Of WaveNB Vol. 1” under the Sony/Concore/Rare Gold Music Group umbrella. ONLY1 THEORY is an artist, producer, engineer, and CEO who is focused on creating a balance in the current music scene by creating beautiful music from a city that is often portrayed negatively in mainstream media and popular culture. Her mission is to create a different perception of Baltimore and bring major industry opportunities to a city with an abundance of talent. Only1 Theory has had much success this year with her single "Levels" receiving a major placement on the hit TV show All-American. In addition, O1T scored the movie "Wish" which debuted on the Tubi streaming network, has collaborations with major artists and DJs including Bounty Tank and DJ Plat 1, a new merch collaboration 'Smoke Sessions' with STEM Fashion , and is working with new artists on releases slated for release later this year with label executive Maria Del Hoyo.

"This year is all about pushing the envelope, pushing to be more visible, creating major opportunities in my city, and getting WaveNB to the forefront of subgenres in the music industry. It was WaveNB 2023, and for 2024 I'm giving you some more!” -ONLY1 THEORY

DASH is now available for streaming on all major platforms. To learn more about ONLY1 THEORY or WaveNB, please visit ONLY1THEORY 's official website.