Damned Designs' Osiris Chef Knife Range Achieves Full Kickstarter Funding In 24 Hours

Damned Designs, a pioneer in innovative and captivating design, has announced a remarkable achievement for their latest venture, the Osiris Chef Knife Range. Within just 24 hours of launching on Kickstarter, the campaign was fully funded, signaling a significant interest and demand in the culinary and cutlery industries. The campaign, which continues until December 13th, has already garnered widespread attention and enthusiasm from chefs and cooking enthusiasts alike.

Since its inception in 2017, Damned Designs has been redefining the landscape of everyday tools with a focus on exceptional design, functionality, and affordability. The Osiris Chef Knife Range, consisting of an 8" chef knife, a versatile cleaver, and a precise paring knife, is the latest testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and excitement the Osiris range has received," said [Your Name, Title] of Damned Designs. "Achieving our funding goal in just one day is a clear indication that there is a thirst for high-quality, beautifully designed kitchen tools that don't compromise on functionality or aesthetics."

The Osiris Chef Knife Range is crafted using premium materials, including high-grade steel for longevity and precision in cutting. Designed to cater to both professional chefs and home cooks, these knives promise to enhance culinary experiences by offering unmatched precision and reliability.

As the campaign continues, Damned Designs invites more backers to become part of this culinary revolution. With stretch goals and additional incentives in the pipeline, the campaign aims to go beyond its initial success and set new standards in kitchenware.

For more information on the Osiris Chef Knife Range and to support the campaign before it ends on December 13th, visit Damned Designs: Founded in 2017 and renowned for its unique approach to everyday tools, Damned Designs specializes in creating products that are not only visually stunning but also highly functional and accessible. With a passion for merging design with practicality, Damned Designs continues to innovate and inspire in the realms of cutlery and beyond.

