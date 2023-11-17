'X' New Update Includes Job Search Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The X platform has launched a new update that includes the job search feature, which provides a simple way to search all the jobs that currently listed by organizations in the app.

A job search tool similar to the LinkedIn platform is now available on X's website, where the user enters the keyword and the location of the job he is looking for, and the search tool gives him a list of all job advertisements that match those terms.

The user can combine terms to further refine your search, while each job also has an "Apply Now" button, which will take you through to the relevant brands website to go through the application process.