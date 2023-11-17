830,000 Palestinians Internally Displaced - UNRWA

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) revealed that about 830,000 displaced people are currently staying in 154 facilities affiliated with the agency in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, including the north.The agency added that approximately 1.6 million people throughout the Gaza Strip have been displaced since October 7.

