Amnesty International: Forced Displacement Of Gazans A War Crime

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, described the displacement of Gazans as "a war crime.""The situation in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented and is marked by a high death toll that has surpassed 12,000 people; a child dies there every ten minutes," Callamard said during a Friday interview with France 24.She said that "This crisis is characterized by the use of famine, water, and medicine as weapons of war. It is a matter of collective punishment against the people of Gaza."