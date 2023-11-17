Turkmenistan Railways Report Remarkable Surge In Cargo Transit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 18. The
Turkmenistan Railways national carrier has announced a significant
reduction in the transit time of goods through its territory,
Trend reports.
According to Turkmenistan Railways, by optimizing multimodal
logistics and improving rail transportation, the speed of cargo
delivery from one border to another has increased by 40
percent.
This significant result, achieved through systematic measures,
puts Turkmenistan among a number of countries seeking to strengthen
their role in the international transport system.
The reduction of travel time for transit cargo was achieved by
optimizing the operation of railway routes and improving processes
in the Turkmenbashi seaport, and this made it possible to make
transportation through Turkmenistan more efficient and predictable,
especially by reducing delays in Iran.
Integration with Iranian companies in the field of road
transport has strengthened the multimodal approach to
transportation, which opens up prospects for the future.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan plans to increase the volume of goods
transported by transit by 80 percent from the beginning of next
year, which underlines its desire to become an important player in
global logistics.
