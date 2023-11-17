Czech Initiative Raises Over $133,000 In One Day For Black Hawk Helicopter For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Czech initiative called "A Gift for Putin" has raised more than CZK 3 million (over $133,000) in just one day to purchase a Black Hawk helicopter to be delivered to Ukraine.

That's according to Radio Prague , Ukrinform reports.

The initiative to raise funds for a Black Hawk for Ukraine was launched on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

It is noted that in just one day, residents of the Czech Republic managed to raise more than 133,000 U.S. dollars.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which costs CZK 105 million (around USD 4.6 million), landed this afternoon at Prague's Letná Plain, where dozens of people came to see it.

On November 17, the Czech Republic celebrates the Day of Struggle for Freedom and Democracy and International Students' Day.

34 years ago, this day marked the beginning of the Velvet Revolution, which led to the fall of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

Photo: Serhiy Stetsenko, Radio Liberty

