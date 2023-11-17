Armenia Joins ICC Rome Statute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Armenia on 14 November formally deposited the instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Statute will enter into force for Armenia on 1 February 2024. Armenia will become the 124th State Party to join the Statute, and the 19th State from the Eastern European group to do so, said an ICC press release Friday.

Additionally, on 15 November, the ICC Registrar, Osvaldo Zavala Giler, received a communication from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, informing the ICC that, on 3 October, the Parliament of Armenia adopted the law on ratifying the Rome Statute, subsequently signed on 13 October by the President of Armenia, and in force as of 17 October. (end)

