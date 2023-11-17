Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME - The State of Kuwait has received unanimous support from the Executive Board of the World Food Programme to formally demand the sustained flow of food and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

ABU DHABI - Three Kuwaiti photographers won Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award of the UAE in various categories.

RAMALLAH - Scores of civilians were killed and others injured in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

BRUSSELS - The International Criminal said that it has received a referral of the Situation in the State of Palestine, from five States Parties: South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti.

WASHINGTON - The governments of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States (The Troika) condemned the escalating violence and human rights abuses in Sudan, especially attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in West, Central and South Darfur. (end) ibi

