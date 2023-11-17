(MENAFN- Baystreet) More Recent Highs for Canadian Stocks

Suncor, Bausch in Focus

















Equities in Canada finished a strong week with even more strength, led Friday by energy and health stocks.

The TSX Composite soared 122.7 points to close Friday at 20,175.77. On the week, the index climbed 521 points, or 2.65%.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.21 cents at 72.91 cents U.S.

Energy stocks proved the biggest gainer, with Precision Drilling flying $3.33, or 4.2%, to $82.23, while Suncor grabbed $1.85, or 4.2%, to $46.42.

Health-care stocks also shared in the riches, with Tilray hiking 10 cents, or 4.2%, to $2.49, while Bausch Health Companies jumped 36 cents, or 4%, to $9.41.

Among consumer discretionary issues, Park Lawn Company improved 75 cents, or 4.7%, to $16.80, while PetValu Holdings barreled ahead 80 cents, or 3%, to $27.95.

Gold weighed on the market, however, with Wesdome Gold shedding 18 cents, or 2.4%, to $7.37, while Kinross Gold faltered 17 cents, or 2.3%, to $7.32.

Among materials, Endeavour Silver toppled nine cents, or 3%, to $2.89, while Stella-Jones sank $2.08, or 2.5%, to $81.95.

In consumer staples, Loblaw Companies dished off $1.29, or 1.1%, to $121.63, while NorthWest Company handed over 23 cents, or 0.6%, to $36.15.

On the economic slate, Statistics Canada says its raw materials index declined 2.5% on a monthly basis in October and fell 0.8% year over year, while the industrial product price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and was 2.7% lower than in October 2022.

Moreover, foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $15.1 billion in September, mainly due to retirements of bonds. Meanwhile, Canadian investors acquired $11.6 billion of foreign securities, ending the third quarter with the largest investment since the fourth quarter of 2021.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange spiked 11.62 points, or 2.2%, to 530.50, for a jump on the week of 20 points, or 3.96%.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher by the closing bell, with energy popping 3%, health-care up 2.1%, and consumer discretionary better by 0.9%.

The five laggards were weighed by gold, down 1.1%, materials, shedding 0.7%, and consumer staples, off 0.2%.

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 rose on Friday as it remained on course for another weekly gain amid a red-hot November rally.

The Dow Jones Industrials forged ahead 1.81 points to end the day and the week at 34,947.28.

The much-broader index moved ahead 5.78 points to 4,514.02.

The NASDAQ gained 11.81 points to 14,125.48.

The major averages all achieved for their third straight positive week. This would be the first three-week win streak for the Dow and S&P 500 since July, and the first since June for the NASDAQ.

Those gains were sparked by tame U.S. inflation data that gave hope to investors that the worst of inflation - as well as the Federal Reserve's tough stance on rate policy - may be in the rearview mirror.

Stocks have been on a tear this month. In November, the S&P 500 is up 7.7%, while the Dow has a 5.8% gain. The NASDAQ has leapt 10%.

Gap shares steamrolled 29% after the company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Electric vehicle charging network

ChargePoint slid 35% after announcing a shake-up in its C-suite and cutting its forecast for third-quarter revenue.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained ground, lowering yields to 4.44% from Thursday's 4.45%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices grew $2.89 to $75.79 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slumped four dollars to $1,983.30.























