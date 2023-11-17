(MENAFN- Baystreet) Happy Thanksgiving, Uncle Sam!

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. leading economic indicators (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year

Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q3) Reported EPS of 61 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.73, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Falco Resources Ltd. (V) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Existing home sales (Oct.)

Minutes of Fed meeting (Oct. 31-Nov. 1)

Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.01, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of $3.05, compared to $3.07 to the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) (Q2) Reported EPS for $1.18, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Oct.) CPI rose 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 4.0% increase in August. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in September.

Featured Earnings

Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

George Weston Limited (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.38, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.

Indiva Limited (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Opsens Inc. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Nov. 18)

Durable-goods orders (Oct.)

Consumer Sentiment (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) (Q4) Reported EPS of $7.58, compared to $7.44 in the prior-year quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 35 cents, compared to loss of 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.32, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Oct.) The national index edged down by 0.2% month over month in September. Prices were unchanged in 15 of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed, down in nine CMAs and up in three.

Featured Earnings

EQ Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 21 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Adventus Mining Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 15 cents, compared to loss of two cents the prior-year quarter.

Green Impact Partners Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 18 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

NG Energy International Corp. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Nov.)



S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 49 cents, compared to loss of 32 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSE:CANF) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 43 cents compared to loss of 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (Sept.) Retail sales decreased 0.1% to $66.1 billion in August.

Featured Earnings

Aurania Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 0.2 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS of 0.2 cents, compared to one cent to the prior-year quarter.

Organto Foods Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of 10 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.