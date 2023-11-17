US Businesses Seeking More Opportunities In Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





USA / GUYANA, (DPI) – A delegation from the bilateral chambers of commerce, headquartered in Houston and the Louisiana District Export Council met in Guyana for meetings with the private and public sectors.

Foreign Secretary Persaud welcomed the trade mission to Guyana and informed them that Guyana is open for business and stated that the government has been advocating for Guyana's private sector and the bilateral chamber of commerce to develop partnerships.

The foreign secretary also said that US companies have been encouraged to form business relationships with their Guyanese counterparts to boost their capacity. He reiterated the government's satisfaction with establishment of a US department of commerce office in the US Embassy in Georgetown.

Marc Herbert, US trade delegation, thanked foreign secretary Persaud for the meeting and informed that the US companies are serious about exploring more business opportunities in Guyana.

Mariyam Cementwala, the political and economic section chief of the United States Embassy accompanied the delegation.