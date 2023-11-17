Opinion: Brazil’S Urgent Sanitation Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) A recent study by Instituto Trata Brasil, based on 2022 data from the Brazilian stats agency IBGE , paints a dire picture of sanitation in Brazil.



It found that 46.2% of homes lack basic sanitation out of 74 million.



This situation encompasses 8.9 million homes lacking access to a water network and 16.8 million experiencing insufficient water supply.



Additionally, 10.8 million homes are without a water reservoir, 1.3 million lack a bathroom, and 22.8 million are not connected to a sewage collection system.



This situation is not just about comfort or convenience; it's a public health crisis.



The absence of treated water and proper sewage disposal significantly increases disease incidence, particularly gastrointestinal infections.



This affects children, youth, and adults alike, putting entire communities at risk.



The study's state-wise analysis reveals that Pará, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Pernambuco, and Rio de Janeiro are the most affected.







Racial disparities in access to sanitation services are stark, with Indigenous populations being the most disadvantaged.



Similarly, irregular water supply predominantly affects people in Pernambuco and other states, again disproportionately impacting black and Indigenous populations.



In Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and other states, the lack of water reservoirs is a major concern.



This affects a significant percentage of the population across racial lines, with Indigenous people facing the brunt.



Pará, Maranhão, and other states have a high number of households without bathroom facilities, impacting mainly Indigenous communities.



The most acute issue is sewage collection, especially in Pará, followed by Bahia, Maranhão, Ceará, and Minas Gerais.



This lack of sewage services leads to severe health problems, particularly along contaminated rivers and open sewage areas.



Brazil's sanitation crisis calls for urgent action.



The government needs to prioritize infrastructure development in sanitation to protect public health and ensure equitable access for all communities, regardless of race or location.



The current situation is unacceptable and requires immediate and sustained attention to prevent further public health and quality of life deterioration.

